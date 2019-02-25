Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CIE AUTOMOTIVE

CIE Automotive FY net sales 3.03 bln euros vs 2.84 bln euros yr ago.

ALMIRALL

Almirall FY ebitda 209.5 million euros versus 142.2 million euros year ago.

SOLARPACK

Solarpack Corporacion Tecnologica FY net profit 5.0 million euros versus 4.7 million euros year ago.

LIBERBANK

Spanish regional lender Abanca said on Friday that it had approached Liberbank about a takeover offer, which would value the former savings bank at around 1.7 billion euros.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on