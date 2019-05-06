Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ERCROS

Ercros Q1 net profit 3.7 mln euros vs 9.3 mln euros yr ago.

DOMINION

Global Dominion expects to double net income between 2019 and 2022.

DIA

LetterOne notifies deletion of minimum acceptance level condition of offer for Dia and requests authorization confirming that offer price of eur 0.67 per share is an “equitable price.”

INMOBILIARIA DEL SUR

Inmobiliaria del Sur Q1 net profit 1.1 million euros versus 0.2 million euros year ago.

LIBERBANK

Liberbank to pay gross dividend of 0.007239 euros per share on May 13.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on