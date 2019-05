Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ALMIRALL

Almirall Q1 net profit 29.9 mln euros vs 30.9 mln euros yr ago and Q1 ebitda 80.2 mln euros vs 58.0 mln euros yr ago.

LINGOTES ESPECIALES

Lingotes Especiales said on Friday Q1 revenue 31.0 million euros versus 31.1 million euros year ago.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on