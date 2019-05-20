Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SOLARPACK

Solarpack Corporacion Tecnologica buys 90.5% of Tacna Solar and Panamericana solar projects for $51.5 million.

ORYZON GENOMICS

Oryzon Genomics receives $1.5 million grant from alzheimer’s drug discovery foundation (ADDF)

AEDAS HOMES

Aedas Homes reaches agreement with Castlelake, through which the co will co-invest in sites and manage them via special purpose vehicles (SPV).

EURONA

Eurona Wireless Telecom said on Friday FY net sales 37.4 million euros versus 118.8 million euros year ago.

