Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy.

REPSOL

The oil and gas company received preliminary approval last week from Russia’s antitrust authority to buy half of a company that holds exploration and production licences in six sites from Gazprom Neft, a unit of state firm Gazprom, El Confidencial reported.

Repsol is likely to go ahead with an offer as it could create synergies with its existing operations in Russia, the report said, citing sources close to the company.

TELEFONICA

The company is cutting jobs in Spain twice as fast as in other countries, Vozpopuli reported.

AB-BIOTICS

The biotechnology company said on Friday that Kaneka Europe Holding Company, a unit of Japan’s Kaneka Corporation, had raised its stake in the Spanish firm to 66.3%.

Kaneka aims to de-list Ab-Biotics.

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP

British Airways, owned by IAG, cancelled flights after pilots announced strikes, the Financial Times reported.

