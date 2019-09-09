Spanish stocks-Factors to watch on Monday

MADRID, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BRITISH AIRWAYS

British Airways began a 48-hour strike on Monday, grounding most of the airline’s flights and disrupting thousands of travellers’ plans in unprecedented industrial action over a pay dispute.

LAR ESPAÑA REAL ESTATE

Castellana Properties, owned by South African fund Vukile, is readying a bid over Spain’s real state company Lar España, Expansion and El Confidencial reported on Monday citing sources.

Lar España closed at 6.80 euros per share on Friday, valuing the whole company at over 600 million euros.

DEOLEO

A group of shareholders in Deoleo, including British private equity giant CVC, are finalising another financial rescue for the Spanish oil company, Cinco Dias reported on Monday citing financial sources.

SANTANDER

Eurozone’s biggest lender Santander said after the close on Friday it will increase ownership of its Mexican business to 91.65% from 74.96% after a stock exchange offer.

ORYZON GENOMICS

Spain’s Oryzon Genomics said on Monday its Iadademstat compound showed efficacy signs in relapsed small cell lung cancer.

