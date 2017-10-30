FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 30, 2017 / 5:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA, VISCOFAN

Bankia and Viscofan are both due to report third quarter earnings on Monday.

NATURHOUSE

Naturhouse said on Friday 9-month net profit was 17.7 million euros versus 18.9 million euros year ago.

