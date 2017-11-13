Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REIG JOFRE

Laboratorio Reig Jofre said on Monday it has appointed Alain Boutboul as general manager of Forté Pharma and announced a commercial alliance with Santarome.

GAS NATURAL

Goldman Sachs raises to “neutral” from “sell”

ENDESA

RBS raises to “sector perform” from “underperform”

COLONIAL

Colonial said on Monday that 9-month recurring net profit was 59 million euros after 51 million euros a year earlier.

Colonial share trading was suspended before the market opened.

AXIARE

Share trading was suspended in Axiare before the market opened.

ERCROS

Ercros said on Monday its 9-month net profit was 34.1 million euros, up from 27.3 million euros a year earlier.

ACS, SACYR

ACS and Sacyr are due to report nine-month earnings on Monday.

QUABIT

Quabit Inmobiliaria said on Saturday it reported a 9-month net loss of 7.6 million euros versus loss 7.8 million euros year ago.

