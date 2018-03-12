Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABERTIS, ACS

ACS and Italy’s Atlantia are considering a joint takeover of Abertis and run it without breaking it up and an agreement could come as soon as this week, El Mundo said on Monday citing unnamed sources close to the talks.

Separately, Abertis said on Monday it has closed a deal in Chile on the extension of a highway concession for 22 months to 2021.

CIE AUTOMOTIVE

CIE Automotive is looking at potentially selling all or part of Dominion in an effort to cut debt and raise money for acquisitions, Cinco Dias said on Monday citing a conference call with the company.

