Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

Executive chairman of BBVA, Francisco Gonzalez, to propose current CEO Carlos Torres as his successor, El Confidencial reported citing unnamed financial sources.

Separately, Bankhaus Lampe raises to “hold” from “sell”

BANKIA

Haya Real Estate, a Spanish unit of US fund Cerberus, is in talks and close to reaching an accord to manage between 15 billion and 17 billion euros of Bankia-BMN real estate assets, Spanish newspaper Expansion reported, citing unnamed sources.

CAIXABANK

Caixabank is in talks with Torreal, ProA and KKR to fully acquire the parking company Saba, valued at around 1.4 billion euros including debt, Expansion reported without citing sources.

DEOLEO

Deoleo says board agrees to prepare share capital increase of 25 million euros.

CATENON

Catenon prelim Q1 Ebitda 509,475 euros versus 520,938 euros year ago.

