Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

OHL

Obrascon Huarte Lain says has not received any notification or communication referred to alleged lawsuit initiated in Mexico.

AMREST HOLDINGS

Restaurant operator AmRest Holdings is aiming to sell shares on the Spanish stock market after moving its headquarters to Madrid from Poland in March, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

ABENGOA

The conglomerate will issue debt to refinance existing obligations in a bid to settle a dispute with its creditors, El Economista reported on Saturday.

TELEFONICA

The telecoms firm has retracted a claim for 850 million euros in compensation from the Mexican government which it had made as part of a complaint about tariffs, El Economista reported on Saturday.

CAIXABANK, BPI

Caixabank said on Sunday it has agreed to increase its majority stake in BPI and aims for a full takeover before de-listing the Portuguese bank.

IBERDROLA

Brazilian power company Energisa withdrew its offer to buy a controlling stake in Eletropaulo Metropolitana, Brazil’s largest power distribution company, for which an Iberdrola unit also bid, according to a securities filing on Friday.

DURO FELGUERA

Duro Felguera said in a bourse statement on Saturday that more than 75 percent of its creditors backed a refinancing programme.

