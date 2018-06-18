Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DOGI

Dogi International Fabrics says sells “stock service” business line operated by its unit Qualitat Técnica Textil.

PRISA

Prisa communicates resolution of share purchase agreement between the company and unit of Altice, MEO, for stake in Media Capital.

IBERDROLA

Iberdrola concludes share buyback programme, acquired 78.6 mln own shares, representing about 1.22 pct of its share capital.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on