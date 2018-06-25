Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GAS NATURAL

Gas Natural shareholders CVC, Alba and GIP have asked the utility to consider selling its LNG business valued at 5 billion euros, Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial said on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

ALMIRALL

Almirall says top-line results of Phase III trial of P3074 (androgenetic alopecia) were positive.

AMADEUS

Goldman Sachs removes from conviction list post outperformance while raising the target price to 85 euros from 78 euros

NYESA VALORES CORPORACION

Nyesa Valores Corporacion says gem notified of its decision to subscribe and pay out increase in share capital in total amount of 2.1 million euros.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on