Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACCIONA

Acciona accepts offer by Blackstone for sale of its entire stake in Testa Residencial Socimi for about 379.0 mln euros.

AMADEUS

Evercore ISI resumes coverage with “outperform” rating and 84 euro price target.

TELEPIZZA

Stock market regulator CNMV to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Telepizza Group due to providing regulator with possible inaccurate data.

