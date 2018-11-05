Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GRIFOLS

Grifols 9-month net profit 468.3 million euros versus 431.8 million euros year ago.

PROSEGUR CASH

Prosegur Cash 9-month net sales 1.22 bln euros vs 1.44 bln euros yr ago.

EUSKALTEL

Euskaltel 9-month revenue 521.1 million euros versus 444.0 million euros year ago.

BANKS

Spain’s Supreme Court is expected to rule on the details of the new law dictating that banks, not clients, are responsible for the payment of mortgage stamp duty.

Spain’s leading banks passed the European Banking Authority’s stress test of 48 banks published on Friday.

