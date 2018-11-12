Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FLUIDRA

Fluidra sees sales growth between 5 and 8 percent by 2022, ebitda margin at about 21 percent by 2022.

IAG

Anglo-Spanish airline group IAG, the owner of British Airways, is taking steps to avoid falling foul of European Union ownership rules in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Saturday.

ERCROS

Ercros 9-month revenue 510.9 mln euros vs 513.8 mln euros yr ago.

AMADEUS

Air France enters into a derivative transaction with Société Générale over 5 mln of Amadeus shares, that is 1.13 percent of share capital.

LOGISTA

Credit Suisse raises rating to “neutral” and increase target price to 21 euros from 18.9 euros

ALMIRALL

Almirall 9-month ebitda 149.5 million euros versus 100.1 million euros year ago.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on