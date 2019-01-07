Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

MADRID, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER BANKIA CAIXA ACS

Santander, Caixabank and Bankia are seeking compensation of 1.4 billion euros ($1.60 billion) for a loan to finance the closure of the Castor gas storage plant, built by a consortium including ACS, according to a report in El Pais newspaper.

DIA

The Spanish retailer has mandated its creditors Santander and BBVA to sell its Clarel cleaning and cosmetics operation in a deal that could raise up to 200 million euros, Expansion newspaper reported.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on