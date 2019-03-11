Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CELLNEX

Cellnex Telecom says Criteria has communicated compliance with its subscription commitment, which amounts to 6.0 percent of the new shares in the issue, that is 4.0 million new shares.

ORYZON GENOMICS

Oryzon Genomics says FDA approves its new drug application (IND) for Etheral, Phiia clinical trial of Vafidemstat (ORY-2001).

