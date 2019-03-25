Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

LAR ESPANA

Lar Espana says to implement new buy-back program of company’s own shares, worth up to 42 million euros.

CATENON

Catenon fy net profit 461,707 euros versus loss 46,310 euros year ago.

MAPFRE

Mapfre sees 2021 revenue at 30 billion euros, 2019 return on equity on average at 10 percent.

PHARMA MAR

Pharma Mar says obtained positive results in its Lurbinectedin Monotherapy trial for small cell lung cancer.

