Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

Bankia says closes agreement with Mapfre for restructuring process of Bancassurance business and says the price of the operation amounts to a total of 110.3 mln euros.

ALMIRALL

Almirall says FDA approves Duaklir, new drug application for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Separately, Almirall divests Thermigen, its medical device aesthetics business, completes its strategic reorientation towards medical dermatology.

MASMOVIL

Masmovil Ibercom to repurchase providence convertible debt in full for 883 mln euros and to refinance its existing debt.

BBVA

Deutsche Bank raises to “buy” from “hold” and raises price target to 6 euro from 5.4 euro.

NYESA

Nyesa Valores Corporacion said on Friday it had acquired 176 homes of different types from Liberbank for 5.8 million euros.

ABENGOA

Abengoa said on Sunday obtained support of majorities of relevant creditors and it is extending longstop date for completing restructuring until April 11.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on