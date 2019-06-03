Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ALMIRALL

Almirall to make decision regarding exercise of option to exclusively license rights to develop and commercialize Lebrikizumab in Europe by mid-year.

PHARMA MAR

Pharma Mar said on Saturday Lurbinectedin achieved primary endpoint of overall response rate (orr) in phase II trial.

EURONA

Eurona Wireless Telecom said on Sunday wins deal for internet connection of 2,000 schools for 25.7 million euros.

SANTANDER

Santander and eBay to launch loans app in UK, according to a report in the FT.

BANKINTER

Bankinter formalizes acquisition of banking operations of EVO Banco in Spain and of its consumer credit unit, Avantcard, in Ireland.

SIEMENS-GAMESA

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy receives order by WPD Offshore for supply of turbines for offshore wind power plant located off Taiwanese west coast with total capacity of 640 MW.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on