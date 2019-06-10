Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

EBIOSS ENERGY

Ebioss Energy said on Sunday signed binding refinancing agreement with bondholders of the company.

MEDIASET ESPANA

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion said on Friday decided to end buy-back program of own shares.

Trading suspension of Mediaset Espana to be lifted from 8.30 am (0630 GMT)

SANTANDER

Spanish Market Regulator (CNMV) said on Friday it will not initiate sanctioning procedures over Santander chairman’s tweet regarding DIA.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on