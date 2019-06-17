Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REIG JOFRE

Laboratorio Reig Jofre informs on result of increase in share capital with exclusion of the preferential subscription right.

OHL

OHL says executed settlement agreement with Grupo Villar Mir and Pacadar.

DIA

Dia says no lock-up agreement with syndicated lenders has yet been reached, negotiations are still ongoing.

INDRA

Indra aims to buy between 70 and 75% of ITP Aero, a Spanish subsidiary of Rolls-Royce, in a transaction estimated to be worth around 1 billion euros, El Confidencial reported citing unnamed sources close to the transaction.

TELEPIZZA

Telepizza Group said on Friday it had completed the refinancing of its existing debt through acquisition of all shares representing share capital of Tasty Bondco 1 and by early repayment in full of outstanding amounts under senior facilities agreement amounting to 200 million euros.

SIEMENS-GAMESA

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy says received conditional order for supply of wind turbines in Taiwan with total capacity of 376 MW.

TELEFONICA

Jefferies adds Telefonica to its franchise picks list.

