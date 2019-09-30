Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 30

MADRID, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENAGAS, NATURGY, IBERDROLA, RED ELECTRICA, ENDESA

Spain’s Council of State has ruled against Spanish competition regulator CNMC’s request to the government’s consultant body to approve plans to cut returns for power and gas firms including Enagas, Naturgy or Red Electrica, Expansion reported on Saturday.

ENDESA

Endesa will close its coal thermal power plants in Spain due to lack of competitiveness and book an impairment of up to 1.3 billion euros against its 2019 results, the company said on Friday. Enel’s Spanish unit added it will significantly increase its investments in renewable energy generation.

RED ELECTRICA, ENDESA

Tenerife, the largest and most populous of the Canary Islands, suffered a massive blackout on Sunday. Red Electrica is the power grid operator there and Endesa is the electricity provider.

RED ELECTRICA

Spain’s grid operator REE is stepping up efforts to incorporate thousands of renewable energy projects granted in capacity auctions to the country’s power network, Expansion reported on Monday.

BBVA

BBVA has halted preliminary negotiations with real estate company Merlin regarding the sale of real estate development Distrito Castellana Norte in Madrid, the bank said on Sunday.

DEOLEO

Deoleo said on Friday its net loss narrowed to 14.8 million euros in the first half of 2019 from 49.4 million euros a year earlier.

