Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER Spain’s High Court has agreed to process a lawsuit by some investors in failed Banco Popular who have asked for the bank’s sale to Santander be suspended as a cautionary measure, Expansion reported on Thursday.

A hearing on this request may not happen until September, Expansion added.

TELEFONICA Telefonica is hoping to avoid taking its dispute with Colombia over local networks and infrastructure to an international arbitration tribunal and is negotiating with the Colombian government, El Economista reported on Thursday. REPSOL Spain’s Repsol said it had suspended oil drilling in a block off Vietnam, where the prospecting in South China Sea waters claimed by China had infuriated Beijing and brought Chinese pressure on Vietnam to stop.

Credit Suisse cuts Repsol to underperform, cuts target price to 13.25 euros per share from 14 euros.

FERROVIAL Ferrovial has discarded making any offer for Abertis after board members discussed a potential bid, Cinco Dias reported on Thursday, citing sources.

