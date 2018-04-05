Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

All four of Britain’s mobile networks won more airwaves for 4G and future 5G services in an auction that raised 1.36 billion pounds ($1.9 billion), with Telefonica’s O2 securing the most.

TREASURY

Spain plans to issue between 4 billion and 5 billion euros of bonds due 2021, 2028 and 2048 and an inflation-linked bond due 2027.

HISPANIA

Alzette Investment, owned by entities advised by Blackstone, said on Thursday it had entered in to a agreement to acquire 16.56 percent stake in Hispania for 315.4 million euros.

Separately, CEO says company is studying issuance of 5 year bond for 500 million euros.​

Deutsche Bank cuts to “hold” from “buy”

ABERTIS, CELLNEX

Italian motorway operator Atlantia intends to exercise option to sell Abertis’s 29.9 percent stake in tower company Cellnex to holding company Edizione.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on