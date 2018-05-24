Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FERROVIAL

A £5 billion contract to run Wales’ rail service for the next 15 years has been awarded to France’s Keolis and Spanish-owned Amey’s, a unit of Ferrovial, the BBC said on its website.

IBERDROLA

Massachusetts on Wednesday selected a partnership between Iberdrola’s Avangrid Inc and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners to develop what will be the largest U.S. offshore wind farm off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.

TUBACEX

Tubacex said on Wednesday it sees sales of 1.00 bln euros and Ebitda margin of 13-15 percent under 2020-2021 strategic target.

