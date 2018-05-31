Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

OHL

Obrascon Huarte Lain to pay gross interim dividend of 0.349 euros per share.

GAS NATURAL

Gas Natural has given up on a long-standing project to build a liquefied natural gas facility in northern Italy after years of slow progress and the sale of its Italian businesses, the company said on Wednesday.

NH HOTELS

Thailand’s Minor is the lone bidder for 26.3 percent stake in NH Hotel Group held by China’s HNA and is offering around 6 euros per share or 600 million euros in total, according to Cinco Dias citing unnamed financial sources.

ACCIONA

Acciona said on Wednesday to pay gross dividend of 3 euros per share on July 2.

DOGI

Dogi said on Wednesday its shareholder, Businessgate, to propose the company’s name change to Nueva Expresion Textil at the general shareholders’ meeting.

PARQUES REUNIDOS

Parques Reunidos reports H1 net loss of 58.6 million euros vs a loss of 65.4 million euros a year earlier.

