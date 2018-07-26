Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

LOGISTA

Logista 9-month net profit 112.9 mln euros vs 115.1 mln euros yr ago.

BANKINTER

Bankinter said on Thursday CET1 fully loaded capital ratio 11.55 percent at end-June while Q2 net profit 118.2 million euros.

MASMOVIL IBERCOM

Masmovil Ibercom said on Thursday H1 revenue 676 mln euros vs 609 mln euros year ago.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Tecnicas Reunidas said on Thursday H1 net profit was 5.5 mln euros vs 57.1 mln euros yr ago.

ATRESMEDIA

Atresmedia said on Thursday H1 net sales 515.5 mln euros vs 519.2 mln euros yr ago.

ROVI

Rovi said H1 net sales 146.3 mln euros vs 138.8 mln euros yr ago.

BANKIA

Spain’s state-owned lender Bankia posted on Thursday a 35.7 percent gain in second-quarter net profit from a year earlier due to lower costs and stronger trading gains.

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Thursday reported a 0.9 percent fall in first half core profit from a year earlier, as new improvements in the domestic market were again offset by currency pressures, especially in Latin America.

DIA

Spanish food retailer DIA posted on Thursday an 19 percent drop in first-half core profits to 225.7 million euros, putting at risk the company’s full-year guidance for the second year in a row.

EUROPAC

Papeles y Cartones de Europa H1 revenue 479.6 million euros versus 417.1 million euros year ago.

MAPFRE, FUNESPANA

Mapfre to formulate tender offer for all shares of Funespana.

CAF

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles maintains 2018 outlook and sees to maintain double-digit turnover growth in 2018.

MEDIASET ESPANA

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion H1 net revenue 507.9 million euros versus 508.5 million euros year ago.

TELEFONICA

Spain on Wednesday awarded 5G frequencies to Telefonica , Vodafone and Orange at an auction, the economy ministry said in a statement.

ACS

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios portfolio at end-june 69.78 billion euros, up 7.0 percent versus year ago.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on