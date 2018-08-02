Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DURO FELGUERA

Duro Felguera says completes sale of 80 pct of its unit DF Rail for enterprise value 17 mln euros.

SABADELL

RBC raises to “sector perform” from “underperform”

REALIA

REALIA says H1 net sales 37.1 million euros versus 40.9 million euros year ago.

GRIFOLS

Grifols said on Thursday it has closed the acquisition of 100 percent of shares of Biotest US Corporation for a price of $286 million.

AMPER

AMPER said on Wednesday that it aims to gain additional time to continue talks over US Assets Pacífico Sur.

TREASURY

Spain plans to issue between 3.75 billion and 5.25 billion euros via four bonds on Thursday, including an inflation-linked bond due 2030.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on