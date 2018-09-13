Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

EZENTIS

Grupo Ezentis said on Thursday H1 net profit 665,000 euros vs loss 2.4 mln euros yr ago.

ABERTIS, ATLANTIA

A tie-up between Atlantia and Spanish road-toll operator Abertis is “essentially done”, the Italian motorway group’s chairman told a newspaper, dismissing worries it could be scrapped after a bridge disaster last month.

ABENGOA

Abengoa said on Wednesday its board recommends shareholders to vote against 10-for-1 share split proposal.

BBVA

Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA is planning to lay off 984 workers in Mexico in 2018, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Wednesday.

ACCIONA

Acciona says to build Mesa de la Paz wind farm for Enerab consortium in Mexico.

SANTANDER

U.S. investors Blackstone and Centerbridge are considering a 3 billion-euro offer for Banco Santander’s headquarters in Madrid, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on