Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TREASURY

Spain plans to issue between 3 billion and 4 billion euros of bonds due 2021, 2026, 2030 and 2033 on Thursday.

MAPFRE

Mapfre says full year net profit 528.9 mln euros vs 700.5 mln euros year ago.

SANTANDER

Banco Santander said on Wednesday completed placement of preferred securities contingently convertible into newly issued ordinary shares (CCPS), excluding preemptive subscription rights and for nominal value of $1.20 billion.

DIA

Spanish supermarket chain Dia says in a stock exchange filing lenders give indicative support for extending syndicated financing of 765 million euros until March 2023.

REPSOL

Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on