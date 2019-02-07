Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Spain plans to issue between 3 billion and 4 billion euros of bonds due 2021, 2026, 2030 and 2033 on Thursday.
Mapfre says full year net profit 528.9 mln euros vs 700.5 mln euros year ago.
Banco Santander said on Wednesday completed placement of preferred securities contingently convertible into newly issued ordinary shares (CCPS), excluding preemptive subscription rights and for nominal value of $1.20 billion.
Spanish supermarket chain Dia says in a stock exchange filing lenders give indicative support for extending syndicated financing of 765 million euros until March 2023.
Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight
