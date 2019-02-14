Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENAGAS

Enagas says maintains relationships with investors within its strategic international investment Criteria including potential acquisition of Tallgrass Energy.

CAF

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles wins rail project in Australia for over 500 million euros.

DIA

Carrefour, Lidl and Sonae are studying a possible offer for Spanish discount supermarket Dia, Expansion reported citing unnamed market sources.

