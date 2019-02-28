Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CELLNEX

Cellnex telecom sa clnx.mc - to issue 67 mln new shares in capital increase at 17.89 euros price per share

GRIFOLS

Grifols FY net profit 596.6 mln euros vs 662.7 mln euros yr ago.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Tecnicas Reunidas fy net sales 4.37 bln euros vs 5.07 bln euros yr ago.

FLUIDRA

Fluidra sees fy 2019 sales between 1.35 - 1.40 bln euros, sees fy 2019 ebitda between 240 and 260 mln euros.

REPSOL

Spanish oil and gas firm Repsol posted a 7.5 percent increase in fourth-quarter adjusted net profit on Thursday, boosted by higher oil prices and increased production compared to the year before.

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial announces classification as held for sale of its services activities as of Dec. 31 2018, resulting in recognition of provision of 774 million euros due to impairment of value of its participation in Amey.

VOCENTO

Vocento to pay 2018 ordinary gross dividend of 0.032 eur per share on May 10.

ACS

ACS FY net profit 915 million euros versus 802 million euros year ago.

FAES FARMA

Faes Farma FY net profit 51.6 mln euros vs 41.4 mln euros yr ago.

PROSEGUR

PROSEGUR FY net profit 132 mln euros vs 172 mln euros yr ago.

BME

BME FY net profit 136.3 mln euros vs 153.3 mln euros yr ago.

OHL

OHL FY net loss 1.53 bln euros vs loss of 12.1 mln euros yr ago.

AMADEUS

Amadeus FY adjusted profit 1.12 bln euros vs 1.11 bln euros yr ago.

MAS MOVIL

Masmovil ibercom FY adj. Net profit 135 mln euros vs 97 mln euros yr ago.

EUSKALTEL

Euskaltel FY ebitda 336.4 mln euros vs 306.9 mln euros yr ago.

MELIA

Melia Hotels International sees low single-digit increase (in constant currency terms) in global RevPar in 2019.

Separately, FY net profit 140.1 million euros versus 123.9 million euros year ago.

NEINOR HOMES

Neinor Homes FY net profit 50.0 million euros versus loss 4.6 million euros year ago.

