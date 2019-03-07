Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GRIFOLS

Grifols says Grifols and Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd. have signed agreement for asset purchase by share issue.

TREASURY

Spain plans to sell between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion euros of bonds due 2023, 2029 and 2048 and between 500 million and 1 billion euros of an inflation-linked bond due 2030.

DURO FELGUERA

Duro Felguera said on Wednesday the board had approved the appointment of Gonzalo Fernandez-Ordonez Cervera as chief financial officer (CFO), replacing Jose Carlos Cuevas de Miguel

