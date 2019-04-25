Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABENGOA

Abengoa announces extension of longstop date for completing restructuring.

ATRESMEDIA

Atresmedia Q1 net sales 257.5 mln euros vs 252.2 mln euros yr ago.

IBERDROLA

Spanish energy giant Iberdrola reported on Thursday a double-digit jump in first quarter earnings and raised its profit and dividend growth guidance for 2019 to a high single-digit from a mid single-digit percentage.

BME

BME Q1 ebitda 43.0 mln euros vs 50.5 mln euros yr ago

BANKINTER

Bankinter Q1 net profit 145 million euros and CET1 fully loaded capital ratio 11.80 percent at end-march.

ORYZON

Oryzon Genomics said on Wednesday it reached a primary endpoint in phase IIA trial for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

TELEFONICA

Investment fund Asterion is ahead of its competitors to buy the data centre business of Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

ENAGAS

Enagas to start share buyback program and to buy back up to 405,084 shares, with up to 11 million euros assigned to the program.

