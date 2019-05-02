Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GRIFOLS

Grifols exercises call option over 51 percent of Interstate Blood Bank, inc. (IBBI)

ALMIRALL

Jefferies raises to buy from hold, raises price target to eur 20 from eur 15.50

FERROVIAL

The expansion of London’s Heathrow Airport, partly owned by Ferrovial, inched closer on Wednesday when a High Court judge rejected legal challenges from environmental campaigners opposed to the building of a third runway.

ENCE

Ence Energia y Celulosa to start a share buyback program of up to 2.4 million shares or about 1 percent of share capital.

ALBA

Corporacion Financiera Alba sells for 121.9 million euros its stake of 24.38 percent in Mecalux.

NATURGY

Naturgy Energy Group Q1 net profit 341 million euros versus 320 million euros year ago.

REE

Red Electrica Corporacion Q1 net profit 191.0 million euros versus 189.1 million euros year ago.

AENA

Aena Q1 net profit 136.4 million euros versus 111.1 million euros year ago.

DIA

L1r Invest1 Holdings says Letterone to request reduction of minimum acceptance condition for bid on Dia to 20.999 pct of Dia’s share capital.

