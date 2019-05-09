Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE

Laboratorio Reig Jofre Q1 net profit 2.4 mln euros vs 2.2 mln euros yr ago and Q1 ebitda 5.6 mln euros vs 4.7 mln euros yr ago.

PARQUES REUNIDOS

Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales Q1 recurring ebitda negative 20.9 million euros versus negative 21.1 million euros year ago.

FCC

Spanish building and infrastructure company FCC has been awarded a contract to overhaul Read Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium, the club said on Wednesday.

Separately, FCC Q1 net profit 72.4 mln euros vs 50.3 mln euros yr ago and Q1 ebitda 207.8 mln euros vs 199.6 mln euros yr ago.

TREASURY

Spain plans to sell between 3.25 billion and 4.75 billion euros of four bonds including an inflation linked bond due 2033

ALMIRALL

Almirall said on Wednesday it would increase share capital by issuing 2.3 million shares for its scrip dividend program.

MEDIASET ESPANA

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Q1 adjusted ebitda 70.3 million euros versus 67.2 million euros year ago and Q1 total net revenue 226.1 million euros versus 229.6 million euros year ago.

REALIA

Realia Q1 net profit 5.0 mln euros vs 4.3 mln euros yr ago and Q1 revenue 23.4 mln euros vs 23.9 mln euros yr ago.

AMPER

Amper Q1 net profit 3.6 million euros versus 2.6 million euros year ago and Q1 net sales 41.4 million euros versus 28.2 million euros year ago.

MELIA HOTELS

Melia Hotels International Q1 revenue 393.0 million euros versus 401.1 million euros year ago and Q1 net profit 9.5 million euros versus 13.0 million euros year ago.

NEINOR

Neinor Homes Q1 revenue 60.6 million euros versus 19.1 million euros year ago Q1 net profit 2.3 million euros versus loss 7.9 million euros year ago.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on