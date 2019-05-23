Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TREASURY

Spain to auction between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros of bonds due 2024, 2029 and 2035.

TELEFONICA

El Salvador’s competition authority said on Wednesday its review of Mexican telecoms firm America Movil’s bid to acquire the local unit of Spain’s Telefonica had not yet been concluded because it did not have all the necessary information.

