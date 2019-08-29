Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

Spain’s second-largest bank said on Wednesday it had agreed to issue preferred securities contingently convertible into newly issued ordinary shares of BBVA for a total nominal amount of 1 $billion.

ADOLFO DOMINGUEZ

Spanish clothing retailer Adolfo Dominguez ended the first quarter with a 6.4% growth in comparable sales in women’s collections

EDREAMS

The online travel agency eDreams finished the first quarter with an EBITDA of 19.4 million euros ($21.6 million) compared to 25.7 million euros in the same period a year ago.

ICAG

Spanish flag carrier Iberia’s - part of British Airways owner International Airlines Group - ground crew will go ahead with planned strikes at Barcelona’s El Prat airport on Aug. 30-31, trade union UGT said on Wednesday, only a few hours after suggesting the stoppage could be called off.

