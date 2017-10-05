Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TREASURY

Spain will sell between 3.75 billion and 5.25 billion euros at a triple bond auction on Thursday.

Separately, S&Ps placed the region of Catalonia on credit watch negative on Wednesday night on escalation of the political conflict.

EURONA

Eurona said on Thursday it has changed its registered office to Madrid from Barcelona in line with strategy and after acquisition of companies based in the capital.

