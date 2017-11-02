Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABENGOA

Abengoa said on wednesday it had entered into a deal with Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp for the sale of a 25 percent stake in Atlantica Yield.

TREASURY

Spain will sell between 3.75 billion and 5.25 billion euros in bonds at a scheduled auction on Thursday, including an inflation-linked paper due 2027.

GRIFOLS

Grifols said on Thursday 9-month net profit was 431.8 million euros versus 406.1 million euros year ago.

REE

Red Electrica Corporacion proposed a gross interim dividend for 2017 of 0.2549 euro per share to be paid on Jan. 5, 2018.

The company also said 9-month net profit was 495.5 million euros versus 471.3 million euros year ago.

