Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

- Spain’s oil company Repsol is considering considering opening gas stations in Mexico, according to El Pais.

PHARMA MAR

- The pharmaceutical company Pharma Mar said on Wednesday that it did not expect the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to approve its Aplidin drug for multiple myeloma treatment

MASMOVIL

- Barclays raised its price target for Masmovil to 83 euros from 77 euros

