Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Goldman Sachs cuts to “neutral” from “buy”

CELLNEX

Cellnex, which aims to consolidate the wireless towers markets across Europe, suddenly finds itself in a buyer’s market for assets and is ready to raise its debt levels to win certain deals, Chief Executive Tobias Martinez Gimeno said on Wednesday.

NH HOTELES

NH Hotel Group said on Wednesday that 9-month recurring net profit was 27.1 million euros versus 4.5 million euros year ago.

CLEOP

Compania Levantina de Edificacion y Obras Publicas 9-month net sales 21.6 million euros versus 24.5 million euros year ago.

AXIARE

Axiare Patrimonio Socimi 9-month net profit 125 million euros, up 37 percent from year earlier.

TREASURY

Spain aims to raise between 4 billion and 5 billion euros at a scheduled debt auction on Thursday.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on