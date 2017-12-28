Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

LAR ESPANA

Lar Espana Real Estate secures 8.2 million euros in additional financing for megapark shopping complex. ​

LLEIDA.NET

Lleida.net obtains three new patents in Colombia, Gulf Cooperation Council and Australia for its e-mail certification method.

LIBERBANK

Liberbank said on Wednesday it had signed a strategic agreement with Evo Payments in the United States.

AMPER

Amper said on Wednesday it has reached a transactional agreement with ACMA Management Consulting to finalize all lawsuits in Samoa USA.

