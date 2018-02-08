Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

EUROPAC

Papeles y Cartones de Europa says in 2018 expects trend of low prices and high product availability of recovered paper to be maintained.

PARQUES REUNIDOS

Parques Reunidos said on Thursday it turned a net loss of 30.4 million euros in the first quarter after a loss of 23.6 million euros a year earlier.

MAPFRE

Insurer Mapfre said on Thursday full year net profit was 700.5 million euros down from 775.5 million euros a year earlier.

