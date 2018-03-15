Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABERTIS, ACS

Italy’s Atlantia and Spanish builder ACS agreed a joint 18 billion euro ($22 billion) bid for Abertis on Wednesday, ending a five-month battle for the Spanish road-toll operator and easing political worries.

CELLNEX

Italian toll road operator Atlantia says it continues to have right to exercise, within next 10 days or until march 23, a call option on part or all of Abertis infraestructuras investment in Cellnex.

INDRA

Deustche Bank starts with “hold” and a price target of 10.80 euros.

Separately, Indra says it has won a contract to implement four new uplink stations, expanding ground segment of European global positioning system Galileo.‍​

DURO FELGUERA

Duro Felguera said on Wednesday full year net loss 254.5 million.

TREASURY

Spain aims to sell between 4.5 billion and 5.5 billion euros at a quadruple bond sale on Thursday.

