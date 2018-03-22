Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKINTER, REE, ENAGAS

Bankinter, REE and Enagas all hold AGMs on Thursday.

CIE AUTOMOTOVE, DOMINION

Cie Automotive said on Wednesday proposes extraordinary dividend in kind through distribution to shareholders of 0.65709 Global Dominion shares for every 1 CIE Automotive share.

