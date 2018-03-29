Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABENGOA

Abengoa and Algonquin will extend talks on Abengoa’s sale of 16.5 percent of Atlantica Yield to the Canadian group until May 9, El Economista said citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the process.

IBERDROLA

Iberdrola’s affiliate Avangrid’s subsidiary Central Maine Power chosen in bid to deliver clean energy to New England grid.

NH HOTELS

Fitch Upgrades NH Hotel Group to ‘B+’; Outlook Positive.

