Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AMPER

Amper said on Thursday it was targeting a recurring net profit of 10.7 million euros ($13.24 million) in 2018 and of 37.6 million euros in 2020. It also said it was analyzing and selecting various investment opportunities for inorganic growth.

INYPSA

Inypsa said on Thursday it had bought modules for photovoltaic plant at airport of El Salvador for $ 2.2 million

ENDESA

Berenberg has cut its recommendation to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’ and its target price to 18 euros from 20 euros

