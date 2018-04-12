Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Amper said on Thursday it was targeting a recurring net profit of 10.7 million euros ($13.24 million) in 2018 and of 37.6 million euros in 2020. It also said it was analyzing and selecting various investment opportunities for inorganic growth.
Inypsa said on Thursday it had bought modules for photovoltaic plant at airport of El Salvador for $ 2.2 million
Berenberg has cut its recommendation to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’ and its target price to 18 euros from 20 euros
For today’s European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
$1 = 0.8083 euros